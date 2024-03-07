Rainbow Wahine clinch No. 1 seed in Big West tournament

MeiLani McBee led four Hawaii players in double figures with 18 points and a season-high five 3-pointers as the Rainbow Wahine clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big West tournament with a 65-62 win over Cal State Northridge today at Premier America Credit Union in Northridge, Calif.

Lily Wahinekapu added 16 points and Brooklyn Rewers and Jacque David each had 10 for Hawaii (19-9, 16-3), which earned at least a share of its third BWC regular season title under head coach Laura Beeman.

Talo Li-Uperesa had 18 points to lead the Matadors (3-27, 1-19), who missed a jumper with four seconds remaining that would have tied it.

Daejah Phillips made one of two free throws on the other end for the final margin as Cal State Northridge couldn’t a shot off before the buzzer sounded.

Rewers added a game-high 12 rebounds in her third game back after missing 11 games with an injury.

Hawaii has won a season-high six in a row and 10 of its last 11.

The Rainbow Wahine will look to win their 20th game and 200th under Beeman when they close the regular season on Saturday at Cal State Bakersfield.