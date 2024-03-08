comscore Letter: Factor Japanese tourists into cannabis legislation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Factor Japanese tourists into cannabis legislation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 A cannabis plant is seen at Maui Grown Therapies.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    A cannabis plant is seen at Maui Grown Therapies.

The Jan. 30 “Island Voices” column (“Many reasons to legalize cannabis,” Star-Advertiser) and recent letters to the editor have supported a push to legalize cannabis in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Public needs intro to deepfake threat

Scroll Up