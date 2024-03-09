Hawaii closes regular season with win No. 200 for Laura Beeman

The Hawaii women’s basketball team ended the regular season with its most dominant victory of the season, blowing out Cal State Bakersfield 85-48 today at the Icardo Center in Bakersfield, Calif.

Junior point guard Lily Wahinekapu scored a season-high 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field for Hawaii (20-9, 17-3 Big West), which had already clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s BWC tournament in Henderson, Nev.

Laura Beeman’s 200th win as Hawaii’s head coach locked up the program’s fourth 20-win season in her 12-year tenure. It also gave UH the outright regular season conference championship for the second time in three years.

UH’s 85 points were a season-high and the 37-point margin of victory was its highest of the season.

Daejah Phillips had 12 points and six rebounds off the bench and Kelsie Imai, a point guard, led Hawaii with eight rebounds and eight assists to go along with five points.

UH shot 51.5% (17-for-33) from the 3-point line and never trailed in the game.

Sophomore forward Imani Perez, who missed the last three games with an injury, returned to the starting lineup and had seven points and two rebounds in 10 minutes on the floor.

Brooklyn Rewers came off the bench and had six points and six rebounds in 14 minutes.

Hawaii will remain on the mainland and won’t play until the first semifinal of the BWC tournament on Friday at 9 a.m. Hawaii time.

UH has won a season-high seven straight games and 11 of its last 12 overall.