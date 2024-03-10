comscore List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4:48 pm
  • JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP Cord Jefferson poses with the award for best adapted screenplay for “American Fiction” in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Cord Jefferson poses with the award for best adapted screenplay for “American Fiction” in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Arthur Harari, left, and Justine Triet accept the award for best original screenplay for “Anatomy of a Fall” during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Arthur Harari, left, and Justine Triet accept the award for best original screenplay for “Anatomy of a Fall” during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:

BEST PICTURE

“Oppenheimer”

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

BEST ACTOR

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

SOUND

“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

ORIGINAL SCORE

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson

ORIGINAL SONG

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Godzilla Minus One”

FILM EDITING

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

“The Last Repair Shop”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“20 Days in Mariupol”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

ANIMATED FILM

“The Boy and the Heron”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek

COSTUME DESIGN

“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

