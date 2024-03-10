List of winners so far at the 2024 Oscars

LOS ANGELES >> A list of winners at the Academy Awards on Sunday:
BEST PICTURE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
BEST ACTOR
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
SOUND
“The Zone of Interest,” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
ORIGINAL SONG
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One”
FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
“The Last Repair Shop”
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“20 Days in Mariupol”
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte Van Hoytema
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
“WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Poor Things,” Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Poor Things,” James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek
COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
