Letter: No legal immigration until border is sealed

Joe Biden owns the border crisis 100%. His first act after taking office was to undo just about everything Donald Trump had accomplished. His administration continues to actively resist efforts by border states to get control of their own borders.

Republicans should rightfully resist any discussion of amnesty or pathways to citizenship until the border is completely closed and sanity is restored. Democrats must learn the difference between legal and illegal immigration and quit trying to gaslight the American people.

John Fernie

Kailua

