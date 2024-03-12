Hawaii Republicans could lock up Trump’s nomination tonight

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Republicans will gather at 35 locations around the islands tonight to determine how many delegates will cast ballots for presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump, the only Republican still running for president.

Tonight’s caucus represents the first opportunity for isle Republicans to show their preference in 2024 ahead of the Aug. 10 party primary elections and the Nov. 5 general election, where former President Trump and President Joe Biden are expected to square off for the second time since 2020.

Caucuses are more informal than official elections and allow voters the opportunity to talk among other voters about policies and their political preferences while allowing Hawaii candidates to openly campaign — as long as they’re outside 50 feet of a caucus site.

Unlike official polling sites, “everybody huddles together,” said state Rep. Gene Ward (R, Hawaii Kai- Kalama Valley), one of only six Republicans in the 51-member House.

“It’s a fellowship and a way of keeping people thinking civically,” Ward said. “They can share common views and discover who’s a Republican and who’s not. … It’s a civic obligation. It’s like a muscle you should continually exercise while looking at issues that affect your family.”

Asked whether he’ll be at tonight’s caucus site in his district at Henry J. Kaiser High School, Ward laughed and said, “Of course. Is the pope Catholic? It’s mandatory that I’ll be at Kaiser.”

There are 35 Republican Party caucus sites around the state — 19 of them on Oahu. The Republic Party plans to open them from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Associated Press reported that Republicans in Hawaii, Georgia, Mississippi and Washington could clinch Trump’s third presidential nomination tonight after he came close last week on Super Tuesday.

Some 161 Republican delegates in total are up for grabs today in Hawaii, Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, according to the AP.

With 19 delegates in Hawaii, state Republican Chair Tamara McKay told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that “Hawaii and Washington could turn it for Trump, that’s for sure.”

Three of the delegates already have been committed, leaving voters to show their preference for 16 others.

Even though seven out of eight Republican presidential candidates have suspended their campaigns, their names will still be up for delegate votes tonight, McKay said, “so they could still technically earn a delegate.”

Official results won’t be known until Wednesday, “hopefully Thursday the latest,” McKay said after neighbor island votes are flown in to Oahu to be counted.

An estimated 10,000 Republicans turned out for the 2012 caucus, followed by 15,000 in 2016. Because of COVID-19, the party suspended the 2020 caucus.

McKay hopes to see 30,000 voters tonight but acknowledged that — with the party nomination all but locked up by Trump — some Hawaii voters might believe, “What’s the use of us showing up now?”

“It’s important because delegates can still be allocated, and it is an opportunity for people to join the party with everybody unhappy with the direction our country is headed in,” she said.

Hawaii Republicans showing up at caucus locations must be registered Republicans — or can register at the caucus sites or in advance electronically by visiting olvr.hawaii.gov.

They also will be required to fill out a “Membership Card” at the caucus sites and bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license or state ID.

Just like Ward, the Republican Party said in announcing tonight’s event that “the presidential caucus is more than just a vote; it’s a community gathering where Republicans can discuss issues, meet like-minded individuals, and directly influence the party’s future. Your participation helps shape the Republican platform and policies.”