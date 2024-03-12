comscore Hawaii Republicans could lock up Trump’s nomination tonight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Republicans could lock up Trump’s nomination tonight

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

Hawaii Republicans will gather at 35 locations around the islands tonight to determine how many delegates will cast ballots for presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump, the only Republican still running for president. Read more

