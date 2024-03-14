Lahaina Cannery to reopen on Monday

Seven and a half months after the August wildfires on Maui, Lahaina Cannery will reopen its doors on Monday.

“It’s been a long seven months, but we are very excited to invite the community and visitors back to Lahaina Cannery,” General Manager Lynn Okamoto said in a news release today. “We are delighted to support fellow Lahaina Town merchants at the Cannery and look forward for more to come.”

Lahaina Cannery was renovated extensively in 2023, with new decor throughout the shopping complex and an updated food court area with new seating, foliage and an entertainment stage.

New merchants coming to the shopping complex include CocoNene, First Hawaiian Bank and KaiAloha Supply. Lahaina Thai Ono and Lahaina Sushi Ko are also preparing to open in the complex’s updated food court as indoor food trucks later this year.

Starting March 22, Lahaina Cannery will host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn in front of Starbucks, with talk story events with local artists and opportunities to view and purchase art.

Beginning March 24, hula performances will be held every Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. on the entertainment stage. On Wednesdays starting March 27, Hawaii-inspired craft activities will be held at the center of the shopping complex from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Hula lessons will be held at the same time every Thursday. Cultural activities are complimentary.

Lahaina Cannery will hold their annual Easter celebration on March 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including temporary airbrush tattoos, keiki crafts, a succulent plant workshop and photos with the Easter Bunny.