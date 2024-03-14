HPU golfer Suzuki wins Pioneer Shootout

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific’s Shion Suzuki shot a final-round 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, which concluded Tuesday in Alameda, Calif. Read more

Hawaii Pacific’s Shion Suzuki shot a final-round 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, which concluded Tuesday in Alameda, Calif.

Suzuki finished with a three-round total of 205 to beat Western New Mexico’s Arnav Arkanath by one stroke.

Hawaii Hilo finished eighth at 867, Hawaii Pacific placed 11th at 882 and Chaminade came in 16th at 908. Western New Mexico won the 17-team event with an 836.

The Vulcans’ top golfer was Dylan Bercan, who tied for 22nd at 216.

The Silverswords’ Jack Yeager and Zach Dubourdieu tied for 48th at 223.

UH diver Pennington qualifies for NCAAs

Hawaii senior Mackaby Pennington earned a trip to the NCAA Championships with a seventh-place finish in the men’s platform at the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships on Tuesday in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Pennington posted a total score of 642.90 to earn one of the seven berths to the NCAA Championships set for March 27-30 in Indianapolis.

He is the first UH diver to qualify for the NCAAs since Zach Lundgren in the platform in 2021.