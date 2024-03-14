comscore HPU golfer Suzuki wins Pioneer Shootout | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU golfer Suzuki wins Pioneer Shootout

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

Hawaii Pacific’s Shion Suzuki shot a final-round 4-under 68 to claim medalist honors at the Tim Tierney Pioneer Shootout, which concluded Tuesday in Alameda, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Star hitter Chakas’ career at UH comes to an early end after injury
Next Story
Television and radio – March 14, 2024

Scroll Up