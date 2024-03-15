comscore Kauai police identify Lihue man, 32, killed in truck crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai police identify Lihue man, 32, killed in truck crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Kauai police have identified the man who died after crashing his truck into a tree last week as Wiley Yoshioka, 32, of Lihue.

Police said at about 10 p.m. on March 8, the driver of a 1991 Dodge pickup truck was heading north on Maluhia Road when he veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

First responders found the truck overturned on its side on the shoulder of the southbound side of the road.

The driver, identified as Yoshioka, suffered fatal injuries in the collision.

His passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Lihue, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital and released.

Police said speed and impairment appear to be factors in this crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

This was Kauai’s third traffic fatality this year compared with none at the same time last year.

