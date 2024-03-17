DFI orders Sigue Corp. to stop transmitting money in Hawaii

The state has ordered Sigue Corp., a licensed money transmitter, to stop engaging in the money transmission business in Hawaii.

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions issued a cease-and-desist order to Sigue Friday. The order followed a request from Sigue, which had been transmitting money in Hawaii since 2009, to surrender its license.

DFI determined that Sigue, which last year conducted about 16,000 money transmission transactions in Hawaii, totaling more than $9 million, did not meet statutory provisions related to financial condition.

Consumers experiencing issues with Sigue or its authorized delegate Saigon Services Inc. may contact DFI at 808-586-2820 or dfi@dcca.hawaii.gov or visit the DFI office at 335 Merchant St., Room 221, in Honolulu.