Scoreboard – March 18, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

MONDAY

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, second round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

OIA: 9 a.m. at Ted Makalena Golf Course.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m. Varsity II: Damien at

Kamehameha-Blue, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Roosevelt vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity III, Assets (Pacific

Buddhist Academy) at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Moanalua. (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

OIA West: Waialua at Leilehua; Mililani at Aiea; Campbell at Waianae; Pearl City at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1;

Maryknoll vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Kamehameha vs. Punahou,

6:30 p.m. at CORP 4.

GOLF

College women: Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, final round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani vs. Maryknoll,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field;

Kamehameha at Punahou, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser; Moanalua vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Pearl City; Mililani at Kapolei; Nanakuli at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Waialua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park field; Waipahu vs.

Kalaheo at Aikahi Park field; McKinley at Aiea; Radford at Kailua. Games start at

3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Punahou at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, Kamehameha I-AA at Damien,

6 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist I-AA at Maryknoll,

6 p.m.; University at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.;

Hanalani at Punahou I-AA, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kailua;

Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at Kalaheo; Anuenue at Farrington; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Radford. (JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani,

5 p.m.

BIG WEST WOMEN

Saturday

At Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic

Complex

No. 4 Hawaii (13-3) 9,

No. 5 Southern California (13-4) 8.

Goal scorers–UH: Jordan Wedderburn 3, Lot Stertefeld 2, Alba Bonamusa

Boix, Bia Mantellato Dias, Roni Perlman, Bernadette Doyle. USC: Ava

Stryker 2, Morgan Netherton 2, Julia Janov 2, Rachel Gazzaniga 2.

ILH GIRLS

Varsity II

Saturday

Kamehameha 13, Mid Pacific 6

Goal scorers–KS: Kalea Pascua 3, Elsie Kamanu 5, Kaialea Tanner 2,

Maya Meza 2, Ariana Akau 1. MPI: Claire Martin 2, Tiffany Wong 2,

Sirene Gentry-Balding 1, Ceyra Lee 1.

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

Saturday

From Makawao, Maui to Oahu

Top 5

MILES MPH

1. Allan Komatsu 97.024 67.84

2. Sidney Lum 103.182 67.03

3. Bruce Figueira 100.392 66.22

4. Norman Lewellen 97.406 65.87

5. George Contento 99.794 65.65

VOLLEYBALL

ILH BOYS

Saturday

Varsity

Kamehameha def. Saint Louis 25-16,

25-18, 31-33, 25-22.

Junior varsity

Kamehameha Blue defeats Hawaii Baptist 25-19, 23-25, 25-15.

Iolani Black defeats Saint Louis 25-16,

25-14.

GOLF

14. Hawaii 307

Individual Results

1. Mattingly Palmer, Texas St. (indvid.) 66

T2. Camille Boyd, Washington 67

T2. Megan Streicher, North Carolina 67

T2. Ella Kraft, Sacramento St. 67

5. Patience Rhodes, Arizona St. 68

T6. Ashley Menne, Arizona St. 69

T6. Madison Le, Long Beach St. (individ.) 69

T6. Lorena Rossettin, Rutgers 69

T6. Amelia Garibaldi, Fresno St. 69

T10. Rodaylin Mina, San Francisco (individ.) 70

T10. Amelia Greenlee, Morehead St. 70

T10. Hailey Jones, Texas St. 70

T10. Daozeng Liu, Tulane 70

T10. Toni Sottile, San Francisco 70

T10. Kayla Smith, North Carolina 70

T10. Mackenzie Moore, Morehead St. 70

University of Hawaii golfers

T48. Emiko Sverduk 75

T60. Wendy Song 76

T70. Jordyn Parr 77

T82. Kellie Yamane 79

95. Monica Johnson 89

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Sunday

At Les Murakami Stadium

Westmont 12 (17-7-3, 9-1-1 PacWest), Chaminade 2 (11-16, 4-8 PacWest)

WP–Sean Youngerman (5-0),

LP–Xavier (2-3).

Leading hitters–WEST: Colin Callahan 4-5, 3 RBI’s. CU: Ryan Ruch 2-4, 1 RBI, 2b.

Westmont (18-7-3, 10-1-1 PacWest) 3, Chaminade (11-17, 4-9 PacWest) 0

WP–Ryan Humphreys (3-0),

LP–JT Navyac (0-3)

Leading hitters–WEST: Michael Soper, 2-3, 1 RBI, 2b, SB; Finn Snyder 2-3, 1 RBI, 2b. CU: Andrew Karns 1-2.

BIIF

Saturday

At Kamehameha Hawaii

Kamehameha Hawaii 23, Kohala 0, 3 inn.

Leading hitters–KHS: Kaohu Kawelu 2-2, 2 RBI’s, 2b, 3b.

mlb spring training

Sunday

San Diego 1, Korea 0

Pittsburgh 8, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore (ss) 8, Atlanta (ss) 2

St. Louis 10, Houston 6

Boston (ss) 12, N.Y. Yankees 6

Baltimore (ss) 4, Detroit 4

Boston (ss) 3, Atlanta (ss) 3

Toronto (ss) 5, Philadelphia 5

Washington 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 8

Toronto (ss) 9, Minnesota 4

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Miami 6

Chicago Cubs 8, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 3

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona (ss) 2, L.A. Angels 0

Arizona (ss) 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6, Kansas City 4

Today

L.A. Dodgers vs Korea

at Seoul, South Korea, midnight.

Minnesota vs Boston, 7:05 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs Philadelphia (ss), 7:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay vs Atlanta, 7:05 a.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs Pittsburgh, 7:05 a.m.

Miami vs Houston (ss) at, 7:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox vs Cleveland, 10:05 a.m.

Texas vs Seattle, 10:05 a.m.

Arizona vs Oakland, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs L.A. Angels, 10:10 a.m.

Houston (ss) vs Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.