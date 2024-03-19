comscore Surfer, 19, in serious condition after injury at China Walls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Surfer, 19, in serious condition after injury at China Walls

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
First responders on Monday rescued a 19-year-old man injured while surfing at China Walls.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:40 p.m. for a surfer in distress off of China Walls in Portlock. Six units with 17 personnel responded.

Upon the first unit’s arrival at 4:49 p.m., firefighters found bystanders helping the injured surfer in the water. Ocean Safety and fire personnel assisted him until the HFD rescue boat arrived.

The surfer was transported to the Hawaii Kai boat ramp, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services. EMS treated the surfer and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

