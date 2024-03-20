High surf advisory for most north, west shores extended to Thursday

A high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller isles has been extended to 6 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service says a moderate, long-period northwest swell peaked this morning and is expected to hold through tonight.

Surf up to 20 feet is expected along the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Surf up to 14 feet is expected along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

A gradual decline in the surf from the swell is expected to occur Thursday and Friday.

The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous along affected shores.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” said the advisory.

Forecasters are expecting another small to moderate, northwest swell to arrive late Friday, followed by a slightly larger one Sunday night.

A small craft advisory is also in place for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, and leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. tonight.