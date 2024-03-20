Injured hiker rescued from Lulumahu Falls Trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a woman in her 20s who got injured on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in Nuuanu this afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call for the injured hiker at 12:23 p.m. Six units and 17 personnel responded, and the first unit arrived at the scene at 12:31 p.m. The unit made their way up the trail by foot and secured a nearby landing zone to prepare for air operations.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted rescue personnel to the woman’s location, where they did a medical assessment and gave basic life support. The woman, who suffered an injury and couldn’t return to the trail head on her own, was airlifted by the Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone, where her medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:17 p.m.
