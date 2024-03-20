Maui’s Home Maid Bakery to close at end of March

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Customers bought up goodies Tuesday at Home Maid Bakery in Wailuku.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Shelves of bread are stocked at Home Maid Bakery on Maui, closing its doors after 60 years in business.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kim Molina:
She has been helping manage Home Maid Bakery following the death of her father, Jeremy Kozuki, in February
-
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Jeremy Benton, operations manager of Maui Burger, picked up a wholesale order of bread from Home Maid Bakery on Tuesday. The bakery’s planned closing at the end of March has taken Maui Burger by surprise, and it will need to find a new supplier.