Dinosaur mural celebrates Japan’s fossil finds

FUKUI, Japan >> A giant mural of dinosaurs is on display near Fukui Station, where a new high speed train, the Hokuriku Shin­kansen, is set to stop beginning Saturday. The artwork will hopefully raise the profile of Fukui prefecture, where several fossils have been excavated.

In addition, more dinosaurs, including life-size tyrannosaurus and triceratops robots, will be installed around the station, eventually bringing the total number of dinosaur pieces there to 19.

The 36-by-78-foot mural was installed on the wall of Hokuriku Electric Power Co.’s Fukui Branch building near the station. Stickers of 21 dinosaurs of seven species — including Fukuiraptor and Fukuisaurus, fossils of which have been excavated in the prefecture — are pasted on the windows from the fourth through sixth floors of the building.

The mural is visible from the shinkansen’s windows just before arrival at Fukui Station from Kanazawa. It will be illuminated from 5 to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, a 9-by-9-foot mural of a plesiosaurus, believed to have inhabited the sea during the Mesozoic era, was unveiled under elevated tracks of Echizen Railway’s Fukui Station.

“We’ll create a world of dinosaurs that would rival that of any theme park,” said a Fukui government official.