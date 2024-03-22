Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Leroy Charles Kelii Rodrigues, who was indicted in the March 13 fatal shooting in Aiea, is a cousin of Travis Rodrigues, who is awaiting trial for murder in the death of his 18-month-old daughter. A Page A8 story Wednesday, citing unconfirmed media reports, said they were brothers.