No tsunami threat to Hawaii after strong quake hits Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the South Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea, but did not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii, authorities said today.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 9:22 a.m. (Hawaii time) near Ambunti in East Sepik, Papua New Guinea, at a depth of about 22 miles. It was followed by a magnitude 5.1 aftershock less than 20 minutes later, according to USGS.
There were no immediate reports of damage.
“Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.