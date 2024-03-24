comscore Sextortion of children rising in Hawaii and nation, authorities say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sextortion of children rising in Hawaii and nation, authorities say

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / AUG. 25 Steven Merrill, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Honolulu division, told the Star-Advertiser that sextortion is on the rise in Hawaii and across the country.

Between 2021 and 2023, the number of online enticement reports increased nationally by 323%, according to one estimate. Read more

