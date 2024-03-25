American Samoa wants more help from the Coast Guard as Chinese fishing effort grows

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Archie Solial, director of marine wildlife resources for American Samoa, addressed officers assigned to the Coast Guard’s Honolulu-based CGC Harriet Lane during a reception aboard the ship on Feb. 1 as it made a port call in Pago Pago, American Samoa.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A large Chinese-flagged fishing vessel enters port in Apia, Samoa.
-
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A purse seiner fishing vessel sits moored next to the StarKist Samoa tuna cannery in Pago Pago. The cannery is central to the territory’s economy, accounting for 95.5% of all exports.