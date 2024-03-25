comscore American Samoa wants more help from the Coast Guard as Chinese fishing effort grows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

American Samoa wants more help from the Coast Guard as Chinese fishing effort grows

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Archie Solial, director of marine wildlife resources for American Samoa, addressed officers assigned to the Coast Guard’s Honolulu-based CGC Harriet Lane during a reception aboard the ship on Feb. 1 as it made a port call in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A large Chinese-flagged fishing vessel enters port in Apia, Samoa.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A purse seiner fishing vessel sits moored next to the StarKist Samoa tuna cannery in Pago Pago. The cannery is central to the territory’s economy, accounting for 95.5% of all exports.

In American Samoa, tuna is the lifeblood of the economy. Canned tuna accounts for 95.5% of all exports, and all of that tuna is canned at the StarKist Samoa cannery in Pago Pago. Read more

