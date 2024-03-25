Vital Statistics: March 15-21, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 15-21
>> Ethan Luis Willie Alaniz and Gabrielle Jenaya Ke Kolonahe‘olani Pereza
>> James George Allen and Kelsey Ann McBeain
>> Darwin Ray Bohnet and Uyen Vu Thi
>> Alexander Garrett Brown and Amrita Kaur
>> Benjamin Vincent Buckley and Jade-Alexis Kapololu Ryusaki-Gaspar
>> Jessica Kikue Chun and James Sho Zimmerman
>> Cera Morgan Farringer and Taylor Joseph Gonzalez
>> Edwin Chargualaf Alii O Kai Flores and Joanne Padilla Corpuz
>> Kristie Tamae Fukuzono and Nathan Seitoku Higa
>> Jaylene Mahealani Garcia and Andrew Joseph Lingle
>> Elijah Keanu Gomes and Jayla Ilona-June Saloricman
>> Nicholas Edward Hiller and Jolyne Marie Sisco
>> Hope Hi‘ilei Iokia and Noah Emilio Uluave
>> Natasha Pualeilani Kaneakua and Christopher Allen Mossman
>> Krista Lynn Ketchmark and Paul Edward Williams
>> Richard K. Lee and Priscilla Yuping Wang
>> Thomas Paul Loo and Betty Cai Ngai
>> Gavino Donato Miranda and Leigh Anna Ressler
>> Darien Shay Morgan and Erik Charles Thomas
>> Binh Thi Nguyen and Asim Hashim
>> Andrew David Osterhues and Ella Marlene Bowman
>> Shawn Alan Reece and Tajuana Sue Adams
>> Scott Matthew Romine and Megan Marie Tenge
>> David Duncan Rook and John Thomas Tanner
>> Forrest J. Simpson and Mari Inoue
>> Sheldon Aare Prescott Slater and Stephanie Denise Anania
>> Nicholas Edward Sweet and Elizabeth Kay Portner
>> Eric Kirk Uhrenholt and Lisa Chapin Graham
>> Ashley Elizabeth Young and Michael Kim Tang
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 15-21
>> Elowyn Sage Aughe
>> Mikayla Chieko Cheape
>> Crusade Logan Chong
>> Mia Maluhia Chow
>> Zhaniah Alohilani Dela Cruz
>> Kobe Kahelemeakua Kaho‘ohanohano Kamaiopili Kalani
>> Cheyzen Kekaimalie Kanehailua-Kay
>> Onyx Tyler Kidner
>> Mina Elizabeth Kim
>> Hinahina Zoe Lau
>> Dominic Gabriel Lee
>> Carson Randall Maas
>> Leia Pohaiikananikamahina Rombawa
>> Colton Elias Della Sabas
>> Halo Keilani Scott
>> Kailea Mileka Silva
>> Roselina Ku‘uleileialoha Lianne Vagai-Valasquez
>> Chevelle Christyn Hulali Ku‘uipo‘okalani Wilson
