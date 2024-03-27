WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green discusses housing plans for Maui

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
Gov. Josh Green is holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss an update on housing plans for Maui residents who were displaced by wildfires.
Tune in at 12:30 p.m. today to watch the livestream video.
For more Maui fires coverage, visit https://www.staradvertiser.com/maui-wildfires.
