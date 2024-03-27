comscore WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green discusses housing plans for Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Green discusses housing plans for Maui

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 pm
  • VIDEO BY GOV. JOSH GREEN

    Watch the video from the press conference above on your desktop or click here to view it on your mobile phone.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

Gov. Josh Green is holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss an update on housing plans for Maui residents who were displaced by wildfires.

Tune in at 12:30 p.m. today to watch the livestream video.

For more Maui fires coverage, visit https://www.staradvertiser.com/maui-wildfires.

