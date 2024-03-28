Police asking for help in finding Ewa Beach woman suffers from dementia

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police are asking for help in finding a 78-year-old Ewa Beach woman, who suffers from dementia and has been missing for one week.
Susan Watson was last seen at about 1 p.m. March 21, leaving her home on Pupu Street.
Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being, police said.
Watson is Caucasian, has blond hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds.
Anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300 or anonymous web tips may be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
