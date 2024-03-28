Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Temporary Maui school offers new hope Today Updated 6:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! When they return to school on Monday after spring break, let’s hope some 350 students of King Kamehameha III Elementary School will regain much-needed stability and sense of place. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. When they return to school on Monday after spring break, let’s hope some 350 students of King Kamehameha III Elementary School will regain much-needed stability and sense of place. The school was destroyed in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfires, and students have been sharing facilities with Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary peers. Now three months later, a replacement $78 million campus is ready, thanks to a host of federal and local agencies and efforts. King Kamehameha III’s temporary campus at Pulelehua, Maui, will operate for up to five years. In that time, let’s look for robust learning to resume, and enrollment to grow to meet its pre-fire count of 600-plus students. Previous Story Off the news: Enjoy hula, but don’t spread ohia death