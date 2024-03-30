Hilo motorcyclist, 26, dies after being struck by pickup truck

A 26-year-old Hilo man died after a suspected drunk driver of a pickup truck struck a passing motorcyclist late Friday night, Hawaii island police said.

According to a police report, at 11:39 p.m., the driver of the 2002 Toyota pickup was reversing out of a driveway onto Kalanianaole Street, between Kauhane Avenue and Pua Avenue, when it collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle traveling west.

The motorcyclist was treated by paramedics and transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 2:04 a.m. today.

His identity was withheld pending notification of the next of kin, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

The pickup truck driver, a 26-year-old Hilo man, was uninjured and was arrested for suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, police said. He was being held in custody at the Hilo Police Station this morning pending investigation. Police said they believe impairment and speed were the primary factors in the collision.

A motorcycle helmet was found at the scene but it is unknown if the victim was wearing it at the time of the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339, or at Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This was Hawaii island’s 12th traffic fatality so far this year, compared with five at the same time last year.