2nd suspect arrested in Maui explosives case

A 43-year-old Kula man was arrested in connection with the discovery of improvised explosive devices found Aug. 7 near Kaamana Street in Kula, according to the Maui Police Department.

The arrest of Jess Lee, of Kula, was the result of a “coordinated effort” between the MPD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“The Maui Police Department, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, continues to actively investigate last month’s incidents,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, in a statement. “This unified effort highlights our shared dedication to justice and maintaining the safety of our community.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and specific details cannot be released at this time, according to an MPD news release.

“Our primary objective is to ensure that all responsible parties are identified and held accountable. We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation in refraining from speculation during this critical phase,” said Pelletier.

Lee’s arrest is the second to result from the joint MPD and FBI investigation into a series of IEDs left on Maui, one of which detonated and damaged a sport utility vehicle.

On Aug.13, 47-year-old Robert Francis Dumaran, of Kahului, was ordered held without bail by a federal magistrate judge after he was arrested on Aug. 10 on a federal warrant alleging that Dumaran possessed “an unregistered destructive device and attempting to damage property by means of explosives.”

On July 23, Maui Police Department officers encountered an improvised explosive device near Lono Avenue in Kahului in the roadway by Kahului Elementary School.

The IED contained explosive powder, a battery, and shrapnel and Dumaran’s fingerprints were allegedly found on the device.

Maui police found detonated IEDs near Kaamana Street in Kula on Aug. 7, and the explosion of an IED that took out a white KIA SUV in Pukalani on August 8.

Dumaran was not charged in connection with either of those events.

Lee is being charged in connection with the explosive device found Aug. 7.