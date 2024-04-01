Vital Statistics: March 22-27, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, March 22-27
>> Mark Bernal Baptista and Kiani Kahealani Harris Oliveros
>> Sarah Lynn Bell and Javan James Brummett
>> Steven Paul Bell and Ann Gongre Cowan
>> Robert Joseph Brown and Frances Maurene Bishop
>> Lindsey Grace Burdick and Joseph Daniel Bigwood
>> Hyosun Choi and Chester Duke Carson
>> Stephanie Elaine Conley and Anthony Richard Marsh
>> Jasmine Shadnai Cuffee and Yulissa Guadalupe Rodriguez Gonzalez
>> Cristian Alexander Diarte and Kylie Mist Lewis
>> Wilneliz Diaz and Diego Aparicio Anteparra Velasquez
>> Mareka Kelly Enright and Cary Michael Jensen-Madison
>> Brant Kanichi Fujii and Dina Dugay Duran
>> Thomas Anthony Giovannini and Nancy Anne Feldman
>> Victoria Marie Green and Roger Dale Millican
>> Jocelyn Abina Guillot and Daniel Enrique Boldt
>> Megan Ann Guy and Sebastian Alfonso Lopez III
>> Wesley Nelson Hudnall and Alma Aracely Rivera Bravo
>> Judy Eleanor Luna and Matthew James Woolsey
>> William McKeever and Megan Elisabeth Colosimo
>> Daniel Joseph Meek and Estefania Nicole Fabris
>> Benjamin Larkin Nelson and Christal Marie Fitzgerald
>> Kahokulani Koolaukahili Papaia and Hunter Jean Boutelle
>> Ashley Rivero and Ari Joshua Borrell
>> Maree Susan Somer and Paul Ronald James Shaw
>> Billy Joseph Stephens and Lou-Anne Rebecca Johnson
>> Tony Varughese and Jamie Suzanne McIlvaine
>> Emily Taylor Wright and Peter Michael Weiss
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, March 22-27
>> Colten Alaka‘i me ka Pololei Cordeira
>> Gracen Hideru-Muramoto Julio
>> Aine Marie Lawrence-Cronin
>> Korra Egwene Love
>> Kaia Chin Yuen Minami Au Matsubayashi
>> Camsen Kenji Keolanui Miyashiro
>> Makanakai Machiko Moriyasu
>> Gregory Thomas Mullin
>> Kyle Blake Mullin
>> Uriah Charles Lawrence Rawlings
>> Grace Tausaga-Mina Seau
>> Mahina Grace Hanamana Shreve
>> Roman Jiho Stegmaier
>> Ainsley Faith Tafoya
>> Penelope Monroe Taylor
>> Noah Matthew Weber
>> Samuel Otto Whipple
