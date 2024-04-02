American teen, 2 others killed in Swiss avalanche

GENEVA >> An American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said today. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.
The victims were a 15-year-old American boy, as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded, police in Valais canton (state) said in a statement. They gave no further details, but said they currently have no information on the woman’s identity.
Prosecutors were investigating the incident.
Last month, five members of a Swiss family were found dead after going missing while cross-country skiing near the Matterhorn in difficult weather conditions. Authorities abandoned the search for a sixth missing person days later.
