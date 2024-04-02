Pearl City house fire displaces 5

Five people were displaced after a house fire broke out overnight in Pearl City, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HFD responded to a 911 call at 2:05 a.m. for a small, single-story home on fire at 2149 Komo Mai Drive.

The first unit arrived at 2:13 a.m. to initiate a defensive fire attack with water. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 2:44 a.m., and fully extinguished it at 3:32 a.m.

A search confirmed no occupants were in the home at the time of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, and will provide an update once the final report is completed.