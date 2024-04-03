Shooting in Kaimuki leaves man in critical condition

Police have opened an attempted murder case after a shooting in Kaimuki Tuesday night left a man in critical condition.
An argument between two men led to the suspect, described as a 40-year-old man, shooting the man and then fleeing the scene, police said.
Paramedics responding to the scene treated the victim and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made.
