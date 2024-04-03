Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Oahu faces shortage of police officers Today Updated 7:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) says Oahu’s law enforcement ranks are woefully understaffed, with a shortage of 427 officers. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) says Oahu’s law enforcement ranks are woefully understaffed, with a shortage of 427 officers. SHOPO warns that the vacancies result in delayed 911 response times and overburdened detectives — effects the city can ill afford with violent crime surging in hotspots like Leeward Oahu. A $25,000 signing bonus announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi will help alleviate this police paucity, but retention is equally important. The Honolulu Police Department must explore staffing policies that go beyond financial benefits to disincentivize a jump to greener pastures. Previous Story Off the news: Young teachers inspire their students