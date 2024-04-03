Off the news: Oahu faces shortage of police officers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) says Oahu’s law enforcement ranks are woefully understaffed, with a shortage of 427 officers. SHOPO warns that the vacancies result in delayed 911 response times and overburdened detectives — effects the city can ill afford with violent crime surging in hotspots like Leeward Oahu.

A $25,000 signing bonus announced by Mayor Rick Blangiardi will help alleviate this police paucity, but retention is equally important. The Honolulu Police Department must explore staffing policies that go beyond financial benefits to disincentivize a jump to greener pastures.