comscore Honolulu permitting department touts new tech in backlog fight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu permitting department touts new tech in backlog fight

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

The Department of Planning’ and Permitting’s new high-tech plan to track, in real time, the status and whereabouts of someone’s building permit application. Read more

Previous Story
2 Hawaii air carriers compete for subsidized Lanai service

Scroll Up