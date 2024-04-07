comscore Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 makes emergency landing after engine rips apart | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 makes emergency landing after engine rips apart

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing’s 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff. Southwest Airlines says the Boeing 737 landed safely Sunday, April 7, 2024, and the passengers headed to Houston are being put onto another aircraft.

    An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing’s 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff. Southwest Airlines says the Boeing 737 landed safely Sunday, April 7, 2024, and the passengers headed to Houston are being put onto another aircraft.

DENVER >> A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver Sunday morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

“We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees. Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the statement reads.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas canceled Thursday after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

Both planes were Boeing 737-800s, an older model than the 737 Max.

