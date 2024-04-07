comscore Farrington esports program links students with high-tech fields | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Farrington esports program links students with high-tech fields

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Farrington High School held an opening ceremony Saturday for its esports program in the school’s library. Students participated in Saturday’s event.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Farrington High School held an opening ceremony Saturday for its esports program in the school’s library. Students participated in Saturday’s event.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Students participated in Saturday’s event.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Students participated in Saturday’s event.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Richard Bell, left, and Keene Koide competed Saturday during Farrington High School’s esports event in the school’s library.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Richard Bell, left, and Keene Koide competed Saturday during Farrington High School’s esports event in the school’s library.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM “We want to open it up to the kids that there’s opportunities for working, and it’s not necessarily only in gaming. … We’ve had a few visits to companies that show them that their tech skills are actually very useful,” said Joshua Dimaya, a computer science teacher and director of esports at Farrington High School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    “We want to open it up to the kids that there’s opportunities for working, and it’s not necessarily only in gaming. … We’ve had a few visits to companies that show them that their tech skills are actually very useful,” said Joshua Dimaya, a computer science teacher and director of esports at Farrington High School.

The link between gaming and professional opportunities has been the aim of Farrington’s esports program since its inception two years ago. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu Ocean Safety Task Force should be its own department, members say

Scroll Up