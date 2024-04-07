Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024

|For The Week Of Jan. 29–Feb. 2
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99-686 Halawa Heights Rd
|2/2/24
|$1,067,000
|4509 Luaole St
|1/31/24
|$886,200
|Aina Haina
|431 E Hind Dr
|1/31/24
|$1,345,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|2988 Ala Ilima St #5
|1/31/24
|$680,000
|2888 Ala Ilima St #1903
|2/2/24
|$152,000
|1168 Ala Napunani St
|1/31/24
|$1,525,000
|Ala Moana
|1650 Kanunu St #1307
|2/1/24
|$195,000
|419 A Atkinson Dr #708
|2/1/24
|$468,000
|1391 Kapiolani Blvd #4008
|1/30/24
|$1,550,888
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-216 Makalauna Pl #30
|2/1/24
|$700,000
|91-2125 Kaioli St #3101
|1/29/24
|$705,000
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #406
|1/29/24
|$629,000
|91-122 Ahole Pl
|1/31/24
|$830,000
|91-1065 Huluhulu St
|1/31/24
|$950,000
|92-1531 G Aliinui Dr #15G
|2/1/24
|$899,000
|91-1049 Mikohu St #11A
|1/31/24
|$498,000
|91-1121 Laaulu St #10F
|1/31/24
|$615,000
|91-280 Hanapouli Cir #11E
|2/1/24
|$345,000
|91-1012 F Hawea St
|1/31/24
|$799,000
|91-1004 Awawalei Pl
|2/1/24
|$735,000
|91-1064 Lanakoi St
|1/29/24
|$870,000
|91-535 Pohakupili Pl
|1/31/24
|$782,130
|91-229 Hokuimo Pl
|1/29/24
|$1,382,500
|91-1348 Ipuolono St
|2/1/24
|$1,199,999
|91-1896 Kohanahana Loop
|1/31/24
|$1,125,775
|91-1888 Kohanahana Loop
|2/1/24
|$1,114,710
|91-1828 Kohanahana Loop
|1/31/24
|$942,785
|91-1877 Kohanahana Loop
|1/31/24
|$909,960
|91-1879 Kohanahana Loop
|1/30/24
|$959,625
|91-1883 Kohanahana Loop
|2/1/24
|$1,156,490
|Hawaii Kai
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #46F
|1/31/24
|$575,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6214
|2/1/24
|$1,092,017
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8109
|1/31/24
|$500,000
|6631 Kalopa St
|1/29/24
|$1,400,000
|6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #604
|1/29/24
|$748,000
|Heeia
|46-464 Haiku Plantations Dr
|2/2/24
|$2,400,000
|Kahaluu
|47-862 Kamehameha Hwy
|1/31/24
|$1,800,000
|47-388 Keohapa Pl
|2/1/24
|$520,000
|47-605 Alawiki St
|1/31/24
|$895,000
|Kailua
|355 Aoloa St #Q204
|2/1/24
|$695,000
|319 A Kaelepulu Dr #201
|1/31/24
|$1,150,000
|240 Pouli Rd
|1/30/24
|$2,000,000
|526 Paulele St
|1/31/24
|$1,500,000
|1120 Kamahele St
|1/31/24
|$2,300,000
|20 Puukani Pl
|1/31/24
|$10,375,000
|Kaimuki
|1023 Kapahulu Ave #8
|2/2/24
|$460,000
|950 21st Ave
|2/2/24
|$1,290,000
|Kakaako
|801 South St #1801
|1/31/24
|$780,000
|801 South St #3312
|2/1/24
|$600,000
|801 South St #3607
|1/31/24
|$800,000
|876 Curtis St #804
|1/31/24
|$530,000
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #3310
|2/2/24
|$1,328,000
|1118 Ala Moana Blvd #19A
|1/31/24
|$7,000,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #801
|1/31/24
|$795,000
|Kaneohe
|44-275 Kaneohe Bay Dr
|1/31/24
|$2,042,000
|44-160 3 Kou Pl #303
|1/30/24
|$880,000
|45-694 Halekou Rd #45 694
|1/30/24
|$799,000
|Kapahulu
|3125 Paliuli St
|1/29/24
|$975,000
|3824 Leahi Ave #215
|1/29/24
|$600,000
|3071 Pualei Cir #108
|1/30/24
|$750,000
|311 22nd Ave
|1/31/24
|$2,800,000
|Kuliouou
|6036 Kaniela Pl
|2/2/24
|$1,850,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #3211
|1/29/24
|$570,000
|1425 Liliha St #16F
|1/29/24
|$380,000
|528 Ihe St
|2/2/24
|$1,280,000
|Lower Kalihi
|1260 Richard Ln #B505
|2/2/24
|$268,800
|Lower Manoa
|1735 Dole St #307
|2/1/24
|$216,000
|1621 Dole St #102
|2/1/24
|$484,000
|Makaha
|84-688 Ala Mahiku St #164C
|2/2/24
|$215,000
|84-575 Kili Dr #54
|2/2/24
|$880,000
|84-575 Kili Dr #67
|2/1/24
|$899,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #215
|1/30/24
|$320,000
|84-674 C Farrington Hwy #C
|1/29/24
|$510,000
|84-674 D Farrington Hwy #D
|1/29/24
|$510,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-973 Makakilo Dr #16
|1/29/24
|$600,000
|92-1226 Palahia St #Cc204
|1/29/24
|$424,453
|Makiki
|802 Punahou St #705
|1/29/24
|$435,000
|1625 Philip St
|1/30/24
|$1,680,000
|1914 Waiola St
|1/31/24
|$350,000
|1111 Wilder Ave #10A
|1/31/24
|$527,000
|1447 Kewalo St #508
|2/1/24
|$305,000
|Manoa Valley
|2836 Kalawao St #17
|1/29/24
|$2,600,000
|3602 Alani Dr
|1/30/24
|$1,488,888
|Mccully
|2104 Lime St
|1/31/24
|$450,000
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3304
|1/31/24
|$348,500
|509 University Ave #401
|1/29/24
|$400,000
|922 Kapahulu Ave #206
|2/1/24
|$320,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-166 Kipapa Dr #36
|1/29/24
|$515,000
|95-648 Hamumu St #J101
|1/31/24
|$490,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-122 Helelua St #C302
|2/1/24
|$118,194
|87-1972 A Pakeke St #32
|2/1/24
|$630,000
|87-137 Keliikipi St
|1/29/24
|$485,218
|87-111 Manuulaula St
|1/30/24
|$390,000
|87-597 Farrington Hwy
|1/31/24
|$2,710,000
|87-1123 Oheohe St
|1/31/24
|$765,000
|87-1010 Ahekai St
|1/29/24
|$640,000
|Niu Valley
|378 Mamaki St
|1/29/24
|$1,600,000
|Nuuanu
|225 Queen St #11B
|1/29/24
|$350,000
|225 Queen St #12C
|1/31/24
|$345,000
|234 Huali St
|1/30/24
|$875,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|3138 Waialae Ave #333
|2/2/24
|$679,300
|1449 Saint Louis Dr
|1/30/24
|$1,400,000
|Pearl City
|1413 Makamua St
|1/31/24
|$775,000
|1489 Hoohaku St
|1/31/24
|$376,000
|1420 Kawelu St
|2/1/24
|$1,000,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-351 Koauka Loop #C1906
|2/2/24
|$230,000
|98-352 Pono St
|1/31/24
|$710,000
|98-1218 Alolua St
|1/31/24
|$1,324,000
|98-402 Koauka Lp #601
|2/2/24
|$475,000
|98-288 Kaonohi St #4202
|2/2/24
|$585,000
|98-410 Koauka Lp #19E
|2/2/24
|$500,000
|98-424 Kaonohi St #474
|2/1/24
|$560,000
|Sand Island Access
|1425 Kaumualii St #321
|1/31/24
|$335,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1459 Kalanikai Pl #42
|1/29/24
|$1,100,000
|Waianae
|85-713 Piliuka Pl
|1/31/24
|$649,000
|85-169 F Ala Akau St
|1/31/24
|$259,000
|86-053 Farrington Hwy
|1/30/24
|$615,000
|86-229 Alamihi St
|1/29/24
|$596,755
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #2321
|2/1/24
|$610,000
|1910 Ala Moana Blvd #29B
|2/2/24
|$525,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2433
|1/29/24
|$800,000
|1627 Ala Wai Blvd #305
|1/30/24
|$320,000
|469 Ena Rd #504
|1/30/24
|$725,000
|469 Ena Rd #3704
|2/2/24
|$1,200,000
|444 Niu St #2313
|1/31/24
|$310,000
|1888 Kalakaua Ave #1104
|1/29/24
|$620,000
|2092 Kuhio Ave #2006
|1/30/24
|$390,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #3002
|1/30/24
|$1,250,000
|364 Seaside Ave #1803
|2/2/24
|$461,400
|364 Seaside Ave #2103
|1/30/24
|$538,000
|2222 Aloha Dr #401
|1/29/24
|$480,000
|431 Nahua St #607
|2/1/24
|$510,000
|445 Seaside Ave #4003
|2/2/24
|$416,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #3101
|2/1/24
|$535,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #404
|1/29/24
|$435,000
|2421 Tusitala St #2703
|2/1/24
|$443,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1707
|1/31/24
|$715,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3712
|1/31/24
|$888,888
|311 Ohua Ave #Ph3
|1/31/24
|$905,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #3112
|1/31/24
|$695,000
|300 Wai Nani Way #320
|1/31/24
|$303,000
|Waipahu
|94-823 Lumiauau St #D101
|1/31/24
|$715,000
|94-547 Lumiaina St #R203
|2/1/24
|$406,000
|94-110 Pupunohe St
|1/31/24
|$1,000
|94-246 Leoku St #G120
|2/1/24
|$395,000
|94-1080 Anania Cir #106
|1/31/24
|$755,000
|94-474 Hokuili St
|1/29/24
|$1,360,000
|94-267 Kuanalio Loop
|1/31/24
|$975,000
|94-431 Hamau St
|2/2/24
|$885,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kakaako
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #B109
|Also B2-B9, B110-B115
|1/31/24
|$70,000
|88 Piikoi St #Ret1
|1/31/24
|$16,350,000
|Kaneohe
|45-934 Kamehameha Hwy
|2/2/24
|$477,402
|Makiki
|1084 Young St
|1/30/24
|$1,099,000
|1401 Kalakaua Ave
|1/31/24
|$3,100,000
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.