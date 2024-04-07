comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2024

  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
For The Week Of Jan. 29–Feb. 2
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
99-686 Halawa Heights Rd 2/2/24 $1,067,000
4509 Luaole St 1/31/24 $886,200
Aina Haina    
431 E Hind Dr 1/31/24 $1,345,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
2988 Ala Ilima St #5 1/31/24 $680,000
2888 Ala Ilima St #1903 2/2/24 $152,000
1168 Ala Napunani St 1/31/24 $1,525,000
Ala Moana    
1650 Kanunu St #1307 2/1/24 $195,000
419 A Atkinson Dr #708 2/1/24 $468,000
1391 Kapiolani Blvd #4008 1/30/24 $1,550,888
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-216 Makalauna Pl #30 2/1/24 $700,000
91-2125 Kaioli St #3101 1/29/24 $705,000
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #406 1/29/24 $629,000
91-122 Ahole Pl 1/31/24 $830,000
91-1065 Huluhulu St 1/31/24 $950,000
92-1531 G Aliinui Dr #15G 2/1/24 $899,000
91-1049 Mikohu St #11A 1/31/24 $498,000
91-1121 Laaulu St #10F 1/31/24 $615,000
91-280 Hanapouli Cir #11E 2/1/24 $345,000
91-1012 F Hawea St 1/31/24 $799,000
91-1004 Awawalei Pl 2/1/24 $735,000
91-1064 Lanakoi St 1/29/24 $870,000
91-535 Pohakupili Pl 1/31/24 $782,130
91-229 Hokuimo Pl 1/29/24 $1,382,500
91-1348 Ipuolono St 2/1/24 $1,199,999
91-1896 Kohanahana Loop 1/31/24 $1,125,775
91-1888 Kohanahana Loop 2/1/24 $1,114,710
91-1828 Kohanahana Loop 1/31/24 $942,785
91-1877 Kohanahana Loop 1/31/24 $909,960
91-1879 Kohanahana Loop 1/30/24 $959,625
91-1883 Kohanahana Loop 2/1/24 $1,156,490
Hawaii Kai    
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #46F 1/31/24 $575,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #6214 2/1/24 $1,092,017
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8109 1/31/24 $500,000
6631 Kalopa St 1/29/24 $1,400,000
6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #604 1/29/24 $748,000
Heeia    
46-464 Haiku Plantations Dr 2/2/24 $2,400,000
Kahaluu    
47-862 Kamehameha Hwy 1/31/24 $1,800,000
47-388 Keohapa Pl 2/1/24 $520,000
47-605 Alawiki St 1/31/24 $895,000
Kailua    
355 Aoloa St #Q204 2/1/24 $695,000
319 A Kaelepulu Dr #201 1/31/24 $1,150,000
240 Pouli Rd 1/30/24 $2,000,000
526 Paulele St 1/31/24 $1,500,000
1120 Kamahele St 1/31/24 $2,300,000
20 Puukani Pl 1/31/24 $10,375,000
Kaimuki    
1023 Kapahulu Ave #8 2/2/24 $460,000
950 21st Ave 2/2/24 $1,290,000
Kakaako    
801 South St #1801 1/31/24 $780,000
801 South St #3312 2/1/24 $600,000
801 South St #3607 1/31/24 $800,000
876 Curtis St #804 1/31/24 $530,000
600 Ala Moana Blvd #3310 2/2/24 $1,328,000
1118 Ala Moana Blvd #19A 1/31/24 $7,000,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #801 1/31/24 $795,000
Kaneohe    
44-275 Kaneohe Bay Dr 1/31/24 $2,042,000
44-160 3 Kou Pl #303 1/30/24 $880,000
45-694 Halekou Rd #45 694 1/30/24 $799,000
Kapahulu    
3125 Paliuli St 1/29/24 $975,000
3824 Leahi Ave #215 1/29/24 $600,000
3071 Pualei Cir #108 1/30/24 $750,000
311 22nd Ave 1/31/24 $2,800,000
Kuliouou    
6036 Kaniela Pl 2/2/24 $1,850,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #3211 1/29/24 $570,000
1425 Liliha St #16F 1/29/24 $380,000
528 Ihe St 2/2/24 $1,280,000
Lower Kalihi    
1260 Richard Ln #B505 2/2/24 $268,800
Lower Manoa    
1735 Dole St #307 2/1/24 $216,000
1621 Dole St #102 2/1/24 $484,000
Makaha    
84-688 Ala Mahiku St #164C 2/2/24 $215,000
84-575 Kili Dr #54 2/2/24 $880,000
84-575 Kili Dr #67 2/1/24 $899,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #215 1/30/24 $320,000
84-674 C Farrington Hwy #C 1/29/24 $510,000
84-674 D Farrington Hwy #D 1/29/24 $510,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-973 Makakilo Dr #16 1/29/24 $600,000
92-1226 Palahia St #Cc204 1/29/24 $424,453
Makiki    
802 Punahou St #705 1/29/24 $435,000
1625 Philip St 1/30/24 $1,680,000
1914 Waiola St 1/31/24 $350,000
1111 Wilder Ave #10A 1/31/24 $527,000
1447 Kewalo St #508 2/1/24 $305,000
Manoa Valley    
2836 Kalawao St #17 1/29/24 $2,600,000
3602 Alani Dr 1/30/24 $1,488,888
Mccully    
2104 Lime St 1/31/24 $450,000
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3304 1/31/24 $348,500
509 University Ave #401 1/29/24 $400,000
922 Kapahulu Ave #206 2/1/24 $320,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-166 Kipapa Dr #36 1/29/24 $515,000
95-648 Hamumu St #J101 1/31/24 $490,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-122 Helelua St #C302 2/1/24 $118,194
87-1972 A Pakeke St #32 2/1/24 $630,000
87-137 Keliikipi St 1/29/24 $485,218
87-111 Manuulaula St 1/30/24 $390,000
87-597 Farrington Hwy 1/31/24 $2,710,000
87-1123 Oheohe St 1/31/24 $765,000
87-1010 Ahekai St 1/29/24 $640,000
Niu Valley    
378 Mamaki St 1/29/24 $1,600,000
Nuuanu    
225 Queen St #11B 1/29/24 $350,000
225 Queen St #12C 1/31/24 $345,000
234 Huali St 1/30/24 $875,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
3138 Waialae Ave #333 2/2/24 $679,300
1449 Saint Louis Dr 1/30/24 $1,400,000
Pearl City    
1413 Makamua St 1/31/24 $775,000
1489 Hoohaku St 1/31/24 $376,000
1420 Kawelu St 2/1/24 $1,000,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-351 Koauka Loop #C1906 2/2/24 $230,000
98-352 Pono St 1/31/24 $710,000
98-1218 Alolua St 1/31/24 $1,324,000
98-402 Koauka Lp #601 2/2/24 $475,000
98-288 Kaonohi St #4202 2/2/24 $585,000
98-410 Koauka Lp #19E 2/2/24 $500,000
98-424 Kaonohi St #474 2/1/24 $560,000
Sand Island Access    
1425 Kaumualii St #321 1/31/24 $335,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1459 Kalanikai Pl #42 1/29/24 $1,100,000
Waianae    
85-713 Piliuka Pl 1/31/24 $649,000
85-169 F Ala Akau St 1/31/24 $259,000
86-053 Farrington Hwy 1/30/24 $615,000
86-229 Alamihi St 1/29/24 $596,755
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #2321 2/1/24 $610,000
1910 Ala Moana Blvd #29B 2/2/24 $525,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #2433 1/29/24 $800,000
1627 Ala Wai Blvd #305 1/30/24 $320,000
469 Ena Rd #504 1/30/24 $725,000
469 Ena Rd #3704 2/2/24 $1,200,000
444 Niu St #2313 1/31/24 $310,000
1888 Kalakaua Ave #1104 1/29/24 $620,000
2092 Kuhio Ave #2006 1/30/24 $390,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #3002 1/30/24 $1,250,000
364 Seaside Ave #1803 2/2/24 $461,400
364 Seaside Ave #2103 1/30/24 $538,000
2222 Aloha Dr #401 1/29/24 $480,000
431 Nahua St #607 2/1/24 $510,000
445 Seaside Ave #4003 2/2/24 $416,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #3101 2/1/24 $535,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #404 1/29/24 $435,000
2421 Tusitala St #2703 2/1/24 $443,000
201 Ohua Ave #1707 1/31/24 $715,000
201 Ohua Ave #3712 1/31/24 $888,888
311 Ohua Ave #Ph3 1/31/24 $905,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #3112 1/31/24 $695,000
300 Wai Nani Way #320 1/31/24 $303,000
Waipahu    
94-823 Lumiauau St #D101 1/31/24 $715,000
94-547 Lumiaina St #R203 2/1/24 $406,000
94-110 Pupunohe St 1/31/24 $1,000
94-246 Leoku St #G120 2/1/24 $395,000
94-1080 Anania Cir #106 1/31/24 $755,000
94-474 Hokuili St 1/29/24 $1,360,000
94-267 Kuanalio Loop 1/31/24 $975,000
94-431 Hamau St 2/2/24 $885,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kakaako    
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #B109
Also B2-B9, B110-B115 1/31/24 $70,000
88 Piikoi St #Ret1 1/31/24 $16,350,000
Kaneohe    
45-934 Kamehameha Hwy 2/2/24 $477,402
Makiki    
1084 Young St 1/30/24 $1,099,000
1401 Kalakaua Ave 1/31/24 $3,100,000
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Honolulu Ocean Safety Task Force should be its own department, members say
Next Story
State Senate confirms new Department of Health deputy director

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up