Woman, 32, airlifted from Koko Head trail

A 32-year-old woman was airlifted from the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai late this morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the injured hiker at 10:52 a.m. today. Six units staffed with 17 personnel responded to the incident, with the first unit arriving at the scene at 10:58 a.m. and going up the trail by foot, according to an HFD news release. More units secured a nearby landing zone and prepared for a search and rescue operation by air.

HFD said that the woman experienced a medical condition while hiking to the top of the trail and was not able to descend on her own. Rescuers found her at 11:21 a.m. and conducted a medical assessment, before she was airlifted to the landing zone. Emergency Medical Services took over her medical care at 11:35 a.m.