Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Jarron Crowell, who was fatally shot in 2021 at Waianae Small Boat Harbor, was 28 years old, not 26 as was reported Thursday in a Page A8 story.
>> The last name of Waipahu High School junior Carlo Golez was misspelled in a Page A7 story Thursday.
>> King Intermediate School in Windward Oahu had participated in the Hawaii State Science Fair as recently as 2019 before the school’s participation was interrupted by the pandemic. A Page A1 story on April 1 inaccurately described the school’s science fair program as “long-defunct.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.