Honolulu firefighters douse blaze outside Wahiawa building

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire outside a commercial building in Wahiawa early today.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call for a building fire near 1285 Neal Ave. in Wahiawa at 2:24 a.m.

Six units staffed with about 22 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 2:29 a.m to find smoke coming out from a two-story commercial building.

Firefighters confirmed that the fire was outside of the structure and didn’t spread to the building, according to an HFD news release. They had the blaze under control at 2:34 a.m., and it was extinguished less than an hour later at 3:13 a.m.

HFD officials said an investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and to estimate damage costs.