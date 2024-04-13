Max Holloway records stunning knockout to win UFC 300 fight

Max Holloway earned the most impressive win of his 29-fight UFC career with a knockout of Justin Gaethje in the final second of tonight’s UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway (26-7, 22-7 UFC) fought at lightweight for the second time since winning the UFC featherweight title and ended the fight with a right hook that left Gaethje lying flat on his stomach in the middle of the octagon as the fifth round ended.

UFC Hall of Hamer Mark Coleman wrapped the BMF title around Holloway’s hand after he was announced as the winner.

“All I’ve got to say is I’m him. I’m him,” Holloway said after the fight.

The official result was a knockout at 4 minutes, 59 seconds of the fifth round.

Holloway pointed at Gaethje to end the fight in the middle of the cage with 10 seconds to go and the two started swinging away before Holloway caught him clean.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan called it the greatest knockout of all time in the UFC.

Holloway was ahead 39-37 entering the fourth round, according to the Star-Advertiser.

Holloway landed a spinning heel kick at the end of the first round that bloodied Gaethje’s nose.

Gaethje dropped to 25-5 overall and 8-5 in the UFC.