Las Vegas Advisor: Tropicana faces razing possibly in October

It’s been a while since the last big casino demolition on the Strip, but another may be in the works. Following the closing of the Tropicana, a 10-foot “razing wall” is being built around the property, with a demolition tentatively scheduled for October. The demolition could include an implosion of the two towers, “subject to permitting and further changes.” If it transpires, it will be the first Strip casino to be imploded since the Riviera in 2016.

Movie studio: Plans have been approved for a $1.8 billion movie studio and mixed-use development on the west side of town. The joint venture between Howard Hughes Holdings and Sony Entertainment will in some way involve actor Mark Wahlberg and will be called Summerlin Production Studios. In addition to the studio, plans call for the complex to include retail, restaurants and office space. No timeline has been divulged.

Airport jackpot: So much for the belief that the slots never pay off at the airport. A player at Reid International hit for $782,467 on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine. It wasn’t reported if the player was on the way in or out of town.

Mini-tourney down: It was a lot of fun while it lasted, but the $25 blackjack mini-tournaments at the Downtown Grand have been discontinued after just a little more than a year of running on Thursday afternoons. There are currently no low-buy-in gambling tournaments in Las Vegas.

Question: Is there a way to redeem uncashed chips and slot vouchers from the Tropicana?

Answer: Tropicana chips can be redeemed at the cage at the neighboring OYO through July 31. Slot vouchers can be redeemed by mailing them in according to the instructions on the back of the ticket. Rewards points can be redeemed at any Bally’s property throughout the country until Dec. 31.

