7 people hurt after vehicle, 6 motorcyclists collide in Kunia

Six motorcyclists were injured, one of them critically, after a vehicle crash on Kunia Road Monday evening, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics, the Honolulu Fire Department, the Federal Fire Department and the Honolulu Police Department responded to the 6:40 p.m. crash, according to an EMS spokesperson.

Paramedics treated six motorcyclists and the driver of the vehicle that collided with them, transporting six patients in serious condition and one female motorcyclist in critical condition, EMS officials said.

The driver is a 41-year-old woman, and the motorcyclists are three women and three men ranging in age from 20s-40s, EMS said