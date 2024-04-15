DOH: Avoid waters in Sandy Beach after sewage spill

The state Health Department is advising the public to stay out of waters fronting the East Honolulu Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall due to the release of partially treated sewage.

The stretch of affected ocean waters stretches along most of Sandy Beach Park, from near the Halona blowhole lookout to the area near Kealahou Street.

Health officials say about 237,500 gallons of partially treated sewage was released due to a power outage at the plant.

The spill started at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday and ended at about 3:30 p.m. after emergency power was connected.

“The public is advised to stay out of affected waters until this advisory has been canceled,” said health officials.