Vital Statistics: April 4-11, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 4-11
>> April Renae Abrahamson and Scott Allan Deboy
>> Laisene Hoomaikaimekeola Auelua and Kourtney Leilani Millies
>> Colton E. Carpenter and Abhijit Prakash Malandkar
>> Alexus Esperanza Cazares and Michaela Ramona Nuesser
>> Shaina Rose Carroll Edith Correa-Garcia and Shane Haniela Gifford
>> Courtney Nicole Cox and Vanessa Elizabeth Taylor
>> Geena Louise Davis and Guillermo Rangel Medina
>> Kristine Jo Dick and Oscar Zuniga Martinez
>> Abigail Reiko Eli and Shane Kalani Arthur
>> Timothy Lawernce Eng and Raquel Malia Gonzalez
>> Leon Makanalani Faamama and C.J. Carolyn-Josephine Kamakaokalani Kaina
>> Denise A. Garcia and Josue Anival Sosa
>> Tyler William Giles and Ashlyn Nicole Thompson
>> Nichole Anna Greenwood and Emilio Florencio Osorio
>> Marwan Haroun and Mira Salhab
>> Maricruz Columba Hernandez Guzman and Hernan Enrique Gutierrez Gutierrez
>> Alexander Joji Hetherington and Krystal Chieko Kuuipo Kaai
>> Nicole Hoffmann and Dave Arnemann
>> James Andrew Hollis and Cynthia Ann Bartoshevich
>> Carrie Lynn Ihlanfeldt and Aaron Douglas Walrath
>> Nicholas Jon Juniper and Amber Kate Myott
>> Jenna Marie Lehman and Allan Man
>> Caleb Corey Loomis and Rachel Anne Reinsch
>> Jason Michael Martin and Brandi Daniella Davidson
>> Jefferson Kurt Borromeo Mauleon and Nia Antoinette Saunders
>> Edward Charles May and Kirstie Jean Farquhar
>> Roderick Pajente Menor and Shaileen Mei Yee Araki
>> Marcin Minta and Magdalena A. Cwintal
>> Jonathan Christopher Mocek and Tyne Rachel Phillips
>> Wayde Tsugio Nakai and Shelly Kauikealohaponoiia Leslie
>> Diana Valeria Portillo Loza and Justin David Aguilar
>> David Thomas Roe and Megan Meena Rajagopal
>> Jonathon William Schulze and Loren Austria Panelas
>> James Alan Secoy and Rebecca Lee Secoy
>> Christian Paul Borja Sicam and Karissa Nicole Masmela
>> Mitchell Philip Skiles and Deborah Alice Haartz
>> Stephen Andre Smith and Gabriela Guadalupe Wilson
>> Alexia Marie Spoon and Nicholas Dae Mason
>> Carlo Mercado Tabligan and Christy Crisostomo Castanares
>> Andrii Tamakov and Natalia Kipko
>> Rita Dianna-Lyons Verdugo and Nestor Menor
>> Paul Matthew Viera-Briggs and James Paul Chan
>> Whitney Ann Watkins and Justin Matthew Tomaino
>> Xiang Zhang and Qi Qi
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 5-11
>> Korey Luca Ulep Balais
>> Cayden William Lopaka Berrigan-Yette
>> Jenovia Jhene Ho‘ohenoika‘ilialoha Kunipo Garcia Campbell
>> Kalia Yue Chuck
>> Brixton Ka‘imiloaakalaeme Kaleikaumaka Estocado
>> Miles Anthony Fritze
>> Lillian Olina Gamez
>> Maverick Jackson Harmon
>> Vivienne Love Honour
>> Pu‘alikoaho‘ohanohano Kalamakunoha‘iokala‘i Puha Kaehuaea
>> Tanaloa To‘omalatai Kahanu-Anderson
>> Lenox Kalaninuiimoku Kau-Labatte
>> Asa Na‘alapa Kana‘iaupuni Megatron Manintin-Poole
>> Makana Miles Alejandrino McKee
>> Kj Keaukuwili Mensching
>> Izaiah Andy Ochoa-Santos
>> Kyson Keali‘i Alohiokekai Paulos
>> Imari Jakobe Simpson-Gonzalez
>> Shazarae Kapulelehuaokaiewalani Suyat-Nihoa
>> Afimeimo‘unga Latanoa ‘I Pangai Fatongia Totau
>> Makai Kamakani Tynanes
>> Mauka Kamakana Tynanes
