Kilauea man arrested after fatal Kauai collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kilauea man arrested after fatal Kauai collision

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Kauai police have arrested a Kilauea man in connection with a fatal collision that killed a 56-year-old man.

Police said on April 11 at about 10:30 p.m., a motorist struck the victim, identified as Christopher Harm, 56, of Kapaa, on Kahuna Road. It was unclear whether he was a pedestrian walking along the road.

Harm was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday afternoon, police arrested Jacob Saylor, 43, of Kilauea on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide in connection with the collision.

Saylor is currently being held at the Kauai Police Department cellblock. His bail is set at $500,000.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and declined to share more details, including whether Harm was a pedestrian.

Witnesses are urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300 or cskauai.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

