PHOTO: Japan’s Legoland blossoms with 880,000-brick cherry tree

  • THE JAPAN NEWS <strong>Legoland blossoms: </strong>A giant cherry blossom tree made of hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks is attracting visitors to the Legoland Japan Resort theme park in Minato ward, Nagoya. During a two-night event Friday and Saturday, the Lego sakura tree will be illuminated in white and pale pink lights, and various shows will be presented to enhance the spring ambience. The tree, 14 feet tall, 16 feet wide and made of about 880,000 bricks, stands near the entrance of the theme park.

    THE JAPAN NEWS

