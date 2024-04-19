Hawaii Island police investigating attempted murder in Puna

Hawaii Island police are investigating an attempted murder after a shooting at Hawaiian Paradise Park this morning that injured a 32-year-old man.

Shortly before 11 a.m. today , Puna patrol officers responded to an “unknown type disturbance” at a home on 7th Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park, the Hawaii Police Department said in a news release.

Officers were told that a male acquaintance of the alleged suspect went to the home on 7th Avenue when an argument began, and the acquaintance “reportedly threatened several individuals while armed with a knife and glass bottle.” The acquaintance then assaulted several people at the home before leaving the area on foot, police said.

While investigating the incident, officers were told that there was a man injured and bleeding on the ground at 6th Avenue and Makuu Drive. When officers met with the injured man, the man said he had “been shot multiple times” by the alleged suspect, the news release said.

Responding officers provided the injured man with first aid until first responders arrived. The man was taken to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room and is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested at the home on 7th Avenue and was taken to the East Hawaii Detention Center.

The investigation, classified as second-degree attempted murder, is being continued by the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. Detectives are working to obtain a search warrant for the suspect’s home.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hawaii Island Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Christopher Jelsma at 808-961-2386 or via email at christopher.jelsma@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.