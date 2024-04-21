Long Beach State inundates UC Irvine to win Big West men’s volleyball title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long Beach State celebrated after surging past UC Irvine to capture the Big West Conference Championship on Saturday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long Beach State libero Mason Briggs reacts to a point against the UC Irvine Anteaters.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long Beach State outside hitter Skyler Varga jumps over seats in an effort to keep the ball in play during the second set.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Long Beach State outside hitter Skyler Varga tips the ball as UC Irvine setter Brett Sheward defends during the first set.