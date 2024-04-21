comscore Long Beach State inundates UC Irvine to win Big West men’s volleyball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Long Beach State inundates UC Irvine to win Big West men’s volleyball title

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Long Beach State celebrated after surging past UC Irvine to capture the Big West Conference Championship on Saturday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Long Beach State libero Mason Briggs reacts to a point against the UC Irvine Anteaters.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Long Beach State outside hitter Skyler Varga jumps over seats in an effort to keep the ball in play during the second set.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Long Beach State outside hitter Skyler Varga tips the ball as UC Irvine setter Brett Sheward defends during the first set.

Long Beach State has finished with the best record in the Big West in each of the past three regular seasons. The Beach finally have a conference championship trophy to show for it. Read more

