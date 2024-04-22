Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kauai police seek hit-and-run suspect who struck pedestrian

By Star-Advertiser staff

Kauai police today said they are searching for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Koloa last week that put a 72-year-old woman in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said at about 6:30 a.m. last Monday, an unknown vehicle struck the woman as she was walking eastbound on Wailaau Road in Koloa. The driver fled the scene.

Witnesses described the car as a dark-colored, full-sized pickup truck.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. The victim remains in serious condition at The Queen’s Medical Center.

“KPD strongly encourages anyone who may have information about this incident to do the right thing and come forward,” said police in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers Kauai at 808-246-8300, cskauai.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

