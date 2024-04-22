Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, April 22, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Puerto Rico Republicans award Trump all 23 of their delegates

By Associated Press

Today Last updated 1:58 p.m.

Election 2024Election: NationalPolitics

FILE - The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 29, 2015. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party held a district assembly Sunday, April 21, 2024, and awarded former President Donald Trump all 23 of their national delegates. About 77% of the 1,340 members that make up the U.S. territory’s Republican Party participated. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

FILE - The Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico’s Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 29, 2015. Puerto Rico’s Republican Party held a district assembly Sunday, April 21, 2024, and awarded former President Donald Trump all 23 of their national delegates. About 77% of the 1,340 members that make up the U.S. territory’s Republican Party participated. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico >> Puerto Rico’s Republican Party held a district assembly on Sunday and awarded former President Donald Trump all 23 of their national delegates.

About 77% of the 1,340 members that make up the U.S. territory’s Republican Party participated, according to Angel Cintron, who heads the GOP there.

He said they held a caucus-style vote that decided how Puerto Rico’s delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July will pledge their votes. Twenty delegates and 20 alternates were chosen.

Trump effectively clinched his party’s nomination earlier this year.

As a U.S. territory, Puerto Rico does not participate in the presidential elections but does vote in primaries for the eventual nominees.

Politics in Puerto Rico is dictated by the political status people believe the island should have: statehood, independence or the territorial status quo. Several prominent members of the island’s Republican Party had announced ahead of the district assembly that they do not support Trump.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide