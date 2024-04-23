Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 73° Today's Paper

Top News

Man lying on Nuuanu Ave. critically hurt after being struck by vehicle

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 6:44 a.m.

A 38-year-old man who was lying on a downtown Honolulu street was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early this morning.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 12:50 a.m, a 76-year-old man was driving south in the left lane of Nuuanu Avenue and “collided with a 38-year-old male pedestrian who was lying in the roadway in the intersection of North Hotel Street.”

The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in serious condition but his condition deteriorated to critical condition, police said.

The motorist remained at the scene and was not injured, said police. Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors “in this collision on the part of the male motorist. Alcohol may be a contributing factor on the part of the male pedestrian,” the HPD report said

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide