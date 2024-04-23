Man lying on Nuuanu Ave. critically hurt after being struck by vehicle

A 38-year-old man who was lying on a downtown Honolulu street was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle early this morning.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 12:50 a.m, a 76-year-old man was driving south in the left lane of Nuuanu Avenue and “collided with a 38-year-old male pedestrian who was lying in the roadway in the intersection of North Hotel Street.”

The victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in serious condition but his condition deteriorated to critical condition, police said.

The motorist remained at the scene and was not injured, said police. Speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors “in this collision on the part of the male motorist. Alcohol may be a contributing factor on the part of the male pedestrian,” the HPD report said